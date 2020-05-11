Gregory Allen Elliott
Mr. Gregory Allen Elliott Sr. passed into rest Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence. The Chatham County native resided in Bulloch County for several years.
Mr. Elliott was a 1979 graduate of Alfred E. Beach High School. Unfortunately, he was unable to attend his high school graduation for enlisting in the United States Army. He served his country in the artillery field unit from 1979–1985 and received an honorable discharge.
Gregory Allen Elliott Sr. was a loving father, an awesome brother, a caring friend and a husband. Gregory Elliott was a giver and gave his last to anyone in need. He always put his family first despite anything else. He was an entrepreneur of T.G. Auto & Electronics and a hard worker at Place at Pooler Nursing Home. Gregory Elliott was loved very much and will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean Elliott; children, Barbara-Jean Elliott, Stefany Elliott, Syvette (Tony) Canty, Gloria Elliott, Gregory Elliott Jr., Craig Elliott and Stacy Elliott; and a host of other relatives and friends.
An opportunity for public viewing will be held Thursday evening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc. Please be advised that social distancing guidelines will be enforced at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private burial will be held 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville, Georgia.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from May 11 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
