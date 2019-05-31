Mrs. Gwendolyn Thompson Salter, age 85, of Bartow, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Heritage Inn of Sandersville.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, in the Taylor Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Stan Littleton officiating. Burial will follow in the Bartow City Cemetery.
Sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
A native of Sandersville, Georgia, Mrs. Salter was a daughter of the late Roy Leon Thompson and Sara Lovett Thompson. She was a 1950 graduate of Wrightsville High School and she attended UGA and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.
She was a longtime organist at the Bartow Baptist Church.
Gwen's favorite pasttimes were music, landscaping, art, dancing, traveling, golf, playing bridge and most of all spending time with her family. She enjoyed doting on her five sons and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Sara Thompson; husband, Wallace Bruce Salter; brother, Roy L. Thompson; sister, Saralyn Thompson Boykin; and survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Wallace Bruce Salter Jr. and his wife. Rose Mary. of Athens; Emory Bennett Salter and his wife, Faye, of Sandersville; William Alfred Salter and his wife, Jone, of Atlanta; Timothy Leon Salter and his wife, Lynn, of Statesboro; and John Mark Salter and his wife, Cheryl, of Evans; brother, John L. Thompson of Augusta; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends.
If so desired, family requests memorials be made to Friends of the Bartow City Cemetery, P.O. Box 248, Bartow, Georgia 30413.
Statesboro Herald, May 31, 2019
