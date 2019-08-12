Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miss Hannah Jane Fordham. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

BROOKLET, Ga. - Miss Hannah Jane Fordham, 24, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Dekalb County.

Her battle with addiction is over, and she is at peace with the Lord.

Hannah was born June 21, 1995, in Fulton County, Georgia, to Clisby Allen Fordham Jr. and Suzanne Quits Fordham and was raised in Bulloch County. She attended Nevils Elementary School and Southeast Bulloch Middle School and was a beloved member of the SEB Class of 2013.

Throughout school, Hannah was a gifted student who favored soccer and chorus. She worshiped at New Covenant Church in Statesboro. Hannah worked for several years with her family's business, Fordham's Farmhouse.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Clisby Fordham Sr.; and her maternal grandparents, Frances and Bill Twiner.

Hannah is survived by her parents, Allen and Suzy Fordham, owners of Fordham's Farmhouse restaurant; her older brother Alex; sister-in-law Jessica; nephew Jedidiah Atticus; younger brother Walker; and paternal grandmother, Linda Fordham Akins.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at New Covenant Church, 701 Gentilly Road, Statesboro, Georgia, with Pastor David McClendon officiating, assisted by the Rev. Jay Williams. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 2925 Mud Road, Brooklet, Georgia.

Pallbearers will be Seth Waters, Alex Fordham, Walker Fordham, Billy Bowen, Shayne Harkins and Billy Boan.

Matthew 11:28: "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and you will find rest for your souls."

John 16:33: "I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world."

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Angel House of Georgia, P.O. Box 2667, Gainesville, GA 30503.

Statesboro Herald, August 10, 2019

