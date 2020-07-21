1/
Mr. Harold "David" Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEPHZIBAH, AUGUSTA, SPRINGFIELD, Ga. -- Mr. Harold "David" Jones, age 76, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.
David retired from the Augusta Diversion Center as a counselor in 1998, due to disabilities following a massive stroke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold "Tag" Jones and Margarett Turner Jones; his wife Mary Anne; a brother, Gary Jones; and his uncle, Richard Sconyers.
David is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Cathy Jones, who have been his caregivers for 22 years. He is also survived by a very special aunt, Ollie Burt Sconyers; lifelong and faithful friends, Allen Glover, Wayne Johnson, Gloria Johnson and Betty Glover; and other family members.
A private graveside service and burial will be in the Hephzibah City Cemetery.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 21, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jul. 21 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved