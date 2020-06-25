After a long and productive life, Maj. Harold L. Barber passed peacefully away on Monday, April 6th, at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, Georgia. He was 93 and a long-term member of Raymond Baptist Church in Newnan, Georgia.
Maj. Barber was born on October 17, 1926, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Allie Parrish Barber and Harold Howard Barber. He grew up in Atlanta and Jacksonville, Florida, until he first entered into the military.
In life, Maj. Harold L. Barber would have shied away from having his accomplishments touted. He was a quiet, humble man that was fun to be around but seemed uncomfortable with attention that focused on him. However, it would be difficult not to acknowledge that Maj. Barber received two Purple Hearts and was inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame located at Fort Benning, Ga., in 2006.
Maj. Barber kept close to his Bulloch County roots when he met and married Bobbie Mae Spence from Portal.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Howard Barber; his mother, Allie Parrish; his first wife, Bobbie Mae Spence Barber; and his second wife, Mary Jimmy Jackson Barber. He is also predeceased by a son, Grover Earl Johnson Barber; a daughter, Brenda Kay Barber Newcomb; a son-in-law, Mark Barronton; and his little brother, Grover Earl Barber.
Maj. Barber is survived and will be greatly missed by his sons, Harold Spence Barber of Ohio (Marla), William Keith Barber (Patti) of Statesboro, David Ronald West (Karen Minor) of Newnan and Joseph Russell West of Griffin. He will likewise be eternally loved and remembered by his daughters, Sandra Faye Barber Lewis of Statesboro and Deborah Eileen West Barronton of Newnan; his brother, Larry H. Barber of Atlanta; and his sister, Patsy Boatwright of Texas. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, Statesboro, GA, on Saturday, June 27th, at 11 o'clock.
The service will also be livestreamed on the Deal Funeral Directors' Facebook page. Those unable to attend may sign the online register at dealfuneraldirectors.com.
Deal Funeral Directors, Statesboro, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2020
Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2020
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.