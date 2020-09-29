1/
Mr. Harry Peter Gelis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROOKLET, GA. -- Mr. Harry Peter Gelis, age 69, died on Friday, September 25, 2020, at his residence.
The Teaneck, N.J., native was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Following his military service, he moved to New York and attended Elim Bible Institute.
In 2000, he moved to Georgia and worked for the Home Depot Distribution Center until his death.
He loved being outdoors and fishing.
He was known for telling jokes and his wonderful sense of humor.
Mr. Gelis was devoted to his Lord and Savior and freely shared to anyone about his beliefs.
He was preceded in death by parents, George and Jennie Gelis; and a nephew, John Neubert.
Surviving are his three daughters, Heather (Michael) Jones of Jesup, Ga.; Melody (Donald) Horton of Statesboro, Ga.; and Sarah (fiancé, Kyle Statia) of Washington State; 14 grandchildren, his former spouse, Tammie Gelis of Jesup, Ga.; his sister, Kathy (Edward) Neubert of Statesboro, Ga.; and a niece, Laura Moore of Sylvania, Ga.
A visitation will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. until noon at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, P.O. Box 96105, Washington, DC 20090-6105.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, September 29, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved