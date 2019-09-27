Mr. Harvey "Buck Jo" Howard Jr., age 53, passed on Wednesday, September 18th, at East Cooper Medical Center in Charleston, S.C. He was a Bulloch County native and a member of Hodges Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
He was employed with Miliken Company of Rocky Ford, Ga. He was a part of the Po Boyz Racing Team.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Ms. Sheena Wilkerson of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Sherree (Martin) King and Mrs. Sherri (Michael) Afolabi, both of Jonesboro, Ga.; Ms. Alexis Ryce of Claxton, Ga.; his loving sons, Mr. Courtney Dickerson, Mr. Harvey Howard III and Mr. Branden Howard, all of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving mother, Mrs. Josie Howard of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving father, Mr. Harvey Howard Sr. of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving sisters, Ms. Juwan Howard of New York, Ms. Michelle Howard and Mrs. Sheryl Spann, both of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving brothers, Mr. Rashon (Connie) Howard and Mr. Carlos Howard, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Mr. Jason Howard of Augusta, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Mr. Harvey Howard Jr. will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Miller Grove Baptist Church, Highway 24 East, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Matthew Lovett, presiding; the Rev. Onesimus Howard, eulogist; and the Rev. Harry J. Tremble Jr., pastor. Interment will be held in Eastside Cemetery, Highway 80 (Northside Drive), Statesboro, GA.
Mr. Harvey Howard Jr. will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 27, 2019
