PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Harvey Leroy Moore Sr., age 69, of Portal, passed away Sunday evening, January 12, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility, after bravely fighting a lengthy battle with dementia.

A native of Savannah, Leroy was a graduate of Richard Arnold High School. He worked for many years with W.K. Kitchens and J.T. Turner Construction Company in Savannah.

Upon moving to Bulloch County over 30 years ago, he continued a successful painting career.

Leroy was known for his sense of humor. He loved meeting new people and socializing with everyone. He enjoyed dancing and singing, especially Hank Williams Sr.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Hampton and Queen Victoria Turner Moore; his sisters, Mary Beasley, Rita Bowen and Doris Bowen; and brothers, Junior Moore and Herman Moore.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda Sue Stewart Moore of Portal; a daughter and son-in-law, Beck and Steven Woodcock of Statesboro; a son, Bubba Moore of Portal; three granddaughters, Jessie (David) Bunch, Jennifer Moore and Maci Moore, all of Portal; and two great-grandchildren, Ayden and Makenzi Bunch of Portal. He is also survived by his brother, Harry Moore of Pooler. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank Ogeechee Area Hospice, Nightingale Services and the "On-Track" health center at Jenkins County Hospital for the compassion and kindness extended to our family over these last few weeks. Also, we would like to express our appreciation to Diane Jenkins and all of our family and friends for their dedicated support throughout this journey.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Portal City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wally Brazell, Mel Bowers, Martin Diaz, Richard Motes, Travis Skinner and Bryan

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Statesboro Herald, January 14, 2020

