Hazel McGlamery Hartley, age 92, of Savannah, died Friday, October 4, 2019.
Mrs. Hartley was born in Statesboro, Ga., on September 19, 1927, the daughter of the late Walter and Marguerite McGlamery.
She was a graduate of Georgia Teachers College Laboratory School and worked with S.H. Kress & Co., retiring after over 40 years of service.
She was a faithful longtime member of Ardsley Park Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school in the children's department and had a passion for serving with the nursing home ministry.
Mrs. Hartley was preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, Marion Hartley.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Marion Hartley of Pooler; sister, Bonnie Campbell of Statesboro; brother, Joe McGlamery of Statesboro; grandsons, Stephen Hartley and Kevin Hartley (Emily); and great-grandchildren, Logan, Kaleb, Tabitha and Piper.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Life Church at Ardsley Park (formerly Ardsley Park Baptist Church).
The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow the funeral service in Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Senior Ministry of Life Church at Ardsley Park, 3802 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31405; or Temple Hill Baptist Church, 2011 Metts Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, is assisting the family.
Statesboro Herald, October 10, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019