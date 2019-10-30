STATESBORO, Ga. -- Hazel Scott NeSmith, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Calvin NeSmith.
Hazel was a wonderful, loving person. She was a wonderful seamstress who worked in that field for many years. She also worked many years in accounting. Hazel will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Eli Jackson and Irene C. Scott of Savannah, Ga.; her son, Ricky NeSmith of Pembroke; grandson, Jason Hendricks; her brothers, George (Jean) and Leon Scott; and her sister, Audrey Fleming (Pinckney) of Savannah, Ga.
Surviving are her daughter, Marilyn Jones of Pembroke, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Flordeliza NeSmith; sister-in-law, Charlotte Scott of Richmond Hill, Ga.; and sister, Annette Tully (Bob) of Surfside Beach, S.C.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Daniel Bryant officiating. Burial will follow the service in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Deal Funeral Directors on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
