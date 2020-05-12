Heather Lyall, 58, died May 6th in Statesboro, Ga.
She was born in Lansdale, Pa., to Ronald and Marjorie Lyall in 1962.
She received a scholarship to attend Armstrong University for their three-year nursing program. While participating in this program, she worked in the ICU of Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga.
Heather worked as a volunteer for The Averitt Center for the Arts. She worked behind the scenes as a stage manager for "Annie," as well as on stage in several productions. As well as live theater productions, she worked as an extra in several major film productions.
Heather loved animals and was very aware of how animals, especially dogs, could help people in need.
She enjoyed planting flowers and herbs and was also a talented artist.
Heather was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Statesboro, Ga.
Heather is survived by her mother, Marjorie Lyall; her sister, Alison Lyall; and her uncle, Kirk Mellor in Statesboro, Ga. She is also survived by several cousins who live in California, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Singapore.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Statesboro-Bulloch County Humane Society located at 81 Mill Creek Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2020
