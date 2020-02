Helen Miriam Brown Moore departed this life on February 22nd, 2020.She received her B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Georgia and a Ph.D. from Ohio State University She taught school at Middleground, Marvin Pittman and Georgia Southern College.She was the chair of the Home Economics Department at Berry College, Rome, Ga.; and was dean of the School of Home Economics at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.Mrs. Moore was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a lifetime Methodist who was blessed in her faith.She was preceded in death by husbands, Lloyd Q. Rogers and William H. Moore; and her son, Bradley Moore.She is survived by her daughter, Anne Moore; her grandchildren, Audra Moore Smith of Greenville, N.C.; Lisa Cowan (Mark) of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; and Brian Moore (Candace) of Newport, N.C.; several great-grandchildren, a daughter-in-law, Carolyn B. Moore of Greenville, N.C.; a brother, Paul Brown (Jan) of Orange Park, Fla.; and two sisters, Lucy Corbett of Guyton, Ga.; and Ellen Purvis (Carlton) of Watkinsville, Ga.Her family will celebrate her life at a future time.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; to Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to a .Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.