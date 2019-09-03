Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Henry Franklin "Hank" Clay. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Bulloch Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Henry "Hank" Franklin Clay passed from this life to his heavenly home on August 31, 2019.

Hank was born in Savannah, Georgia, on June 17, 1970, and later moved with his family to Statesboro to live.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Haney Clay; grandparents, Sarah and Emory Heath and Henry Clay Sr. and Virginia H. Clay; and his special aunt Patricia McInvale.

Hank was an art enthusiast and Civil War buff. He graduated from Statesboro High School in 1989 and attended Georgia Southern University and received an art history degree.

Surviving are his father, Henry (Sandra) Clay; brother, Marty (Anne) Clay of Statesboro; sister, Anna Belue of Savannah; sister, Heidi (Charles) Rachels of Bartow; Brian (Shelly) Howell of Metter; brother, Jason (Andrea) Whitfield of Statesboro; uncle, Jerry McInvale of LaGrange; aunt, Mary Miller of Statesboro; a niece, Ashley Clay of Atlanta; and nephews, Adam (Maggie) Clay of Rogers and Ark and Henry Thomas Clay of Statesboro.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The graveside service and burial will be on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Elder Randy Waters officiating.

Pallbearers will be Jason Whitfield, Brian Howell, Charles Rachels and Marty Clay.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Averitt Center for the Arts, 33 E. Main St., Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, September 3, 2019

