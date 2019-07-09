SANDERSVILLE -- The Reverend Henry George "Mike" McMichael Jr., age 69, of Sandersville, died on Saturday evening July 6, 2019, at Heritage Inn of Sandersville.
The funeral service for the Rev. McMichael will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at May and Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sandersville. The Rev. Tony Mimbs and the Rev. Jimmy Harris will officiate.
The Rev. McMichael was a native of Orangeburg, S.C., but had lived in Washington County for many years. He was the son of the late Henry George McMichael Sr. and the late Eloise Salvo McMichael and was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph McMichael.
He graduated from Manheim American High School in Germany and was a graduate of Charleston Southern University with a degree in accounting and religion.
The Rev. McMichael was a retired Baptist minister and a former employee for Pet Parmalot Milk Company.
He was a former member of the Washington County Civitan Club and was a former volunteer fireman with the Warthen Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Ridgeland Heights Baptist Church.
Survivors include: his wife, Karen Sowell McMichael of Sandersville; a son, John Henry McMichael, and his wife, Kellie, of Augusta; a daughter, Kathryn McMichael Snelson, and her husband, Steve, of Hinesville; five grandchildren, Steven Snelson Jr. Leslie McMichael, Dustin Snelson, Mary Snelson and Isaac McMichael; a sister, Marlene Brazzell, and her husband, Roger, of Sumter, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at May and Smith Funeral Home in Sandersville on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692; or the , 17 Executive Park, Suite 115, Atlanta, GA 30329-2012.
May and Smith Funeral Directors in Sandersville is in charge of the arrangements.
