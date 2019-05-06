STATESBORO/POOLER, Ga. - Mr. Henry "Grady" Glisson, age 71, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Hospice Savannah. He was born January 4, 1948, in Statesboro to Rufus Paul and Gertrude Gerrald Glisson. He graduated in 1966 from Marvin Pittman High School where he was a star basketball player. Grady had lived in Statesboro for many years before living in Tattnall County for 10 years and for the past 15 years in Pooler. He retired from Ellis Woods Contracting and was a farmer. He enjoyed racing and watching the Georgia Bulldogs. He was of the Baptist faith and preceded in death by his parents; stepdaughter, Ashley Rogers; siblings, Jody Glisson, Louie Glisson, Carrie Lou Gandy, and Ronnie Glisson.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rogers of Pooler; children, Thomas Glisson of San Antonio, Texas, Paul Glisson of Austin, Texas, Emily Glisson of Collins, Pamela Rogers of Pooler, Amanda Rogers of Pt. Wentworth, and Anna Allen of Springfield; sisters, Jeanette Marsh of Savannah and Bertie Mae Thompson of Commerce; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Monday May 6, 2019, at the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with the funeral services to follow at 4 p.m. with the Reverend Kenny Harrelson officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Flock Church Cemetery near Collins.
Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Glisson family.
Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 6 to May 14, 2019