Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Henry "Grady" Glisson. View Sign Service Information Low Country Cremation & Burial 124 Jordan Street Reidsville , GA 30453 (912)-557-6783 Visitation 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial Funeral service 4:00 PM Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO/POOLER, Ga. - Mr. Henry "Grady" Glisson, age 71, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Hospice Savannah. He was born January 4, 1948, in Statesboro to Rufus Paul and Gertrude Gerrald Glisson. He graduated in 1966 from Marvin Pittman High School where he was a star basketball player. Grady had lived in Statesboro for many years before living in Tattnall County for 10 years and for the past 15 years in Pooler. He retired from Ellis Woods Contracting and was a farmer. He enjoyed racing and watching the Georgia Bulldogs. He was of the Baptist faith and preceded in death by his parents; stepdaughter, Ashley Rogers; siblings, Jody Glisson, Louie Glisson, Carrie Lou Gandy, and Ronnie Glisson.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rogers of Pooler; children, Thomas Glisson of San Antonio, Texas, Paul Glisson of Austin, Texas, Emily Glisson of Collins, Pamela Rogers of Pooler, Amanda Rogers of Pt. Wentworth, and Anna Allen of Springfield; sisters, Jeanette Marsh of Savannah and Bertie Mae Thompson of Commerce; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Monday May 6, 2019, at the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with the funeral services to follow at 4 p.m. with the Reverend Kenny Harrelson officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Flock Church Cemetery near Collins.

Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Glisson family.



Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO/POOLER, Ga. - Mr. Henry "Grady" Glisson, age 71, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Hospice Savannah. He was born January 4, 1948, in Statesboro to Rufus Paul and Gertrude Gerrald Glisson. He graduated in 1966 from Marvin Pittman High School where he was a star basketball player. Grady had lived in Statesboro for many years before living in Tattnall County for 10 years and for the past 15 years in Pooler. He retired from Ellis Woods Contracting and was a farmer. He enjoyed racing and watching the Georgia Bulldogs. He was of the Baptist faith and preceded in death by his parents; stepdaughter, Ashley Rogers; siblings, Jody Glisson, Louie Glisson, Carrie Lou Gandy, and Ronnie Glisson.He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rogers of Pooler; children, Thomas Glisson of San Antonio, Texas, Paul Glisson of Austin, Texas, Emily Glisson of Collins, Pamela Rogers of Pooler, Amanda Rogers of Pt. Wentworth, and Anna Allen of Springfield; sisters, Jeanette Marsh of Savannah and Bertie Mae Thompson of Commerce; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Monday May 6, 2019, at the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with the funeral services to follow at 4 p.m. with the Reverend Kenny Harrelson officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Flock Church Cemetery near Collins.Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Glisson family.Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from May 6 to May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close