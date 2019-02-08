Mr. Henry Murchison, age 87, of Ellabell, Ga., passed on Saturday, February 2nd, at Savannah Beach Health & Rehabilitation on Tybee Beach, Ga., under the care of Compassion Hospice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Henry Murchison.
He was a Bryan County native. He retired from the Bryan County Sanitation Department.
He is survived by a loving wife, Mrs. Betty Murchison of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving daughters, Mrs. Tracy (Reggie) Osborne of Dover, Delaware; Mrs. Mary (Edwin) Poncy of Savannah, Ga.; and Mrs. Lisa Ferguson (Vernon) of Pooler, Ga.; his loving sons, Mr. Henry (Annette) Murchison Jr. of Rapid City, South Dakota; Mr. Kenneth Murchison of Savannah, Ga.; and Mr. Dwain Murchison of Fitchburg, Mass.; 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held for Mr. Henry Murchison on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, Ga., with the Rev. Rodney Reedy officiating.
Express condolences at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel - Pembroke
66 Ledford Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912)-653-2600
Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019