BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. - Hilda Ann Smith Fullwood Sellers, age 73, passed away at her residence after a brief illness. The Rocky Ford native had made her home in Bloomingdale. Hilda was a homemaker who loved to fish. She was a loving mother who loved her children dearly.

Hilda is preceded in death by her parents, John and Vidella M. Smith; a brother, Johnny Ray Smith and a sister, Sarah Frances Hendrix.

Surviving are a son, Jimmy Alvin Fullwood, Jr.; four daughters, Georgy Ann Madden (Michael), Deana Jean Middlebrooks (Terrence), Della Arlene Stahl (Mark) and Ann Marie Sellers; two brothers, Charlie Evans Smith (Bernice) and Danny Lee Smith (Ann); two sisters, Judy Lynn Sikes (Buford) and Donna Kay Underwood (Gene); grandchildren, Mathew Michael Madden, Ashley Michelle Ann Sweeney, Charles Joseph Madden, William Nathaniel Stahl and Abigail Rebeca Lynn Stahl; great grandchildren, Scarlet Alexa Ann Sweeney, Mallorie Matilda Ann Madden, Parker Jane Sweeney, Maddie Grace Madden and Asher Rhett Sweeney; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Funeral services will be held Monday July 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Rev. Steve McCoy officiating.

Burial will follow the service in Paynes Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mark Stahl, Greg Dawson, Mathew Madden, Dylan Goodman, Johnny Munns and Keith Sikes.

Honorary pallbearers are Frank Otegen and James Sellers.

Visitation will be Sunday July 21, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

Memorials may be made to the , Conquer Cancer Foundation, PO Box 896076, Charlotte, NC 28289-6076.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com



Statesboro Herald, July 21, 2019

