Dr. Howard Leslie "Les" Furr Jr.
Dr. Howard Leslie "Les" Furr Jr., 68, passed away on Friday, November 20th, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Les was born on May 1, 1952, in Winnsboro, Louisiana, and was the son of Jean Furr Edwards and Howard Leslie Furr Sr. Les received his bachelor's degree at Louisiana State University and completed his master's degree at Springfield College in Massachusetts. He finalized his education with a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University.
Dr. Furr's lifelong career was spent as a college professor teaching hospitality accounting and finance, catering, hotel operations, marketing and sales and restaurant management. He taught at three different universities, completing his life work and retiring from Georgia Southern University in 2018.
Dr. Furr left a lasting legacy of service as many former student testimonies reveal. Dr. Furr influenced many lives of his co-workers and students. Many expressed gratitude and credit to Dr. Furr for his positive influences. He would share with all of his students to "try to lead with a servant's heart as we were taught and make the world a better place through hospitality."
Les loved all kinds of music and concerts. He was a fan of the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. He enjoyed the mountains and traveling with his wife, Jean, and friends.
He had a passion for spicy food, Coca-Cola and motorcycles.
He delighted in remaining close with many of his students as they pursued their professional careers.
Les is preceded in death by his father, Howard Leslie Furr Sr.; and mother, Jean Furr Edwards.
Les is survived by his wife, Jean Melton Furr; and two stepsons, Rob Melton (Crystal) and Warren Melton (Jill); his siblings, John Furr (Penny), Kathy Furr Baird (Tim), Joel Furr and Joan Hurder (Stan); and mother-in-law, Evelyn F. Warren; step grandchildren, Tripp, Maggie, Banks and Margot Melton; sisters-in-law, Charlene Madden (Frank), Ann Trapnell (Jimmy) and Nancy Pence; his nieces and nephews, David (Melissa) Furr, Jessica (Joshua) Waggener, Qing and Leo Furr, Taylor (Marisa) Baird, Rose (Adam) Carney, Liesel Hurder Al-Otaibi and Marjorie (Patrick) Burhman.
The family received friends Monday, November 23, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Dr. Furr's residence, located at 136 Main Street in Pulaski.
The funeral was held at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at the residence on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, all social distancing requirements will be in place. The family is requesting that all guests wear a mask.
Interment will follow in Lake Cemetery.
Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 24, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Furr residence
NOV
23
Funeral
03:00 PM
Furr residence
1 entry
November 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you, with wonderful, funny memories of Leslie, a life well lived with endless legacies he has left behind with every life he touched. May your less be eased with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sincerely,
Dr. Sarajane Eisen
sarajane eisen
Friend
