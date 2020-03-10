BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Hubert Marion Friar, age 92, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
The Claiborne, Tenn., native had lived in Bulloch County for most of his life. He was retired from Conrail Railroad as a brakeman after 30 years of service. Mr. Hubert was a member of the Leefield Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jean Graham Friar; and his parents, Charles and Verna L. Friar.
Surviving are two sons, Douglas Friar of Brooklet, Ga.; and Dale (Debbie) Friar of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, three brothers, Jerry Friar of St. Louis, Mo.; Ernie (Jean) Friar of Irons, Mich.; and Arthur Friar of Naples, Fla. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2020
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020