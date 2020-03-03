Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh Gauge "Built Gauge Tough" Strickland. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Send Flowers Obituary

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Hugh Gauge "Built Gauge Tough" Strickland, age 16, of Sylvania, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born in Statesboro and was a lifelong resident of Screven County.

Gauge attended Screven County schools and was passionate about drag racing and especially Ford Mustangs.

Before his health declined, he enjoyed riding his bike, dancing and playing baseball and basketball.

He acquired the nickname "Built Gauge Tough" for his love of Fords and because he fought M.P.S. Type II like a true hero. Gauge was an honorary graduate of Screven County High School and loved spending time with his family.

Gauge was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronnie Brannen; an aunt, Shade Brannen; and step-grandfather, Jimmy Kitchens.

Surviving are his parents, Hugh and Necole Strickland; grandparents, Sanford Strickland, Sarah Hollingsworth Kitchens and Junior and Michelle Ellrod; aunts and uncles, Shawn and Sara Brannen, Rachael Brannen, all of Sylvania; William and Kimberly Strickland of Statesboro, Patricia and Chris Langley of Virginia and Kim Strickland of Statesboro; cousins, Robbie, Hailey, Harley, David, Logan, Jaxson and Nyckada; and special aunts and uncles and cousins, Marion and Hans VanRyswyk and family and Chris and Stephen

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Thomas Hendrix officiating.

Pallbearers will be Junior Ellrod, David Owens, Logan Hice, Jesse Jones, Cody Jones, Nathaniel VanRyswyk, Hans VanRyswyk, L.J. Gregory and J.R. Gregory.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 2, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The family requests that a balloon be brought to be released following the service.

Memorials may be made in Gauge's honor to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or at

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.



Statesboro Herald, March 3, 2020

