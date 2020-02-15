Dr. Ivery D. Clifton, son Of the late B.J and Rosetta Benjamin Clifton, will be buried with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery on Feb. 28, 2020, at 9 a.m.
Dr. Clifton, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, passed Jan. 1, 2020.
Dr. Clifton, professor emeritus, University Of Georgia, leaves to mourn: his wife Of 52 years, Patricia; two daughters, Nicole (Robert) Chiappetta and Kelli (David) Ogunsanya; two siblings, Gwendolyn (Murray) Miller and Dr. Marvin (Laura) Clifton; grandchildren, Miles Pierre, Olivia Pierre, Matteo Chiappetta, Gabriella Chiappetta and Iveryrose Rachel Ogunsanya; and a host of loving family and friends.
The family invites you to please join them in a moment of silence at 9 a.m. on Feb. 28th.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC, 605 Olympic Drive, Athens, Georgia.
Statesboro Herald, February 15, 2020
Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020