J. Walter Lynch, age 88, of Athens, Georgia, passed away on Friday, February 22nd, 2019, after a short illness.
Mr. Lynch was born on Friday, March 28th, 1930, in Cornelia, Georgia. He was the son of the late U.S. and Ida Dell Woodall Lynch.
Mr. Lynch was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Statesboro, Georgia. He graduated valedictorian of his class from Baldwin High School and went on to the University of Georgia, where he earned bachelors and master's degrees in mathematics and anthropology. During his college years, Mr. Lynch worked during the summer as a mathematician for the U.S. Army in the Ordnance Ballistic Research Laboratories at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Aberdeen, Maryland.
It was there he met his future wife, Monika Fehrmann. The couple were married in Havre de Grace, Maryland, and soon after moved to Statesboro, Georgia, where Mr. Lynch taught mathematics for 31 years, retiring as assistant professor emeritus in 1992.
During his time in Statesboro, he was an enthusiastic gardener, growing scuppernongs, blueberries, asparagus, figs, quince and peaches, as well as seasonal fruits, vegetables, herbs and black walnut trees.
He enjoyed coin and gun collecting and he was a founding member of the Bull Shooters Gun Club of Statesboro.
Upon retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Lynch moved to Athens, where they enjoyed time with their children, grandchildren and beloved dogs.
Mr. Lynch was preceded in death by his brothers, Hubert and Harold; and sister, Lois Lynch Hulsey.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Cindy Lynch of Atlanta; son, David Lynch of Marietta; daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Thornton Johnston of Athens; five grandchildren, Melanie Lynch of Los Angeles, Calif.; Danielle Lynch of Atlanta, Michael Lynch of Athens, Uly Johnston of Athens, Annabel Johnston of Athens; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Walter's longtime friends and caregivers, Jim, Tammy, Karen and Laura.
Walter was laid to rest on Monday in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Cornelia, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 1, at noon at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Statesboro, with a meal to follow in the fellowship hall. All family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 8503 Pea Ridge Road, Cornelia, GA 30531; or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 18098 Georgia Highway 67, Statesboro, GA 30458.
Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511.
Statesboro Herald, February 27, 2019
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
1370 Industrial Blvd
Baldwin, GA 30511
(706) 778-7123
Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019
