Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Avant Brannen. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church in the fellowship hall of the church View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jack Avant Brannen was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 89. Jack was born January 29, 1930, in the Emit community of Bulloch County midway between Nevils, Ga., and Statesboro, Ga.

He grew up on the farm of his parents, Rufus G. and Rosaline Bowen Brannen. He attended Nevils Elementary and High schools and graduated in 1947. During his senior year while only 15 years old, Jack was entrusted with the job of driving the private-owned school bus that picked up children in the Sinkhole and Emit communities.

Jack was active in sports, playing varsity basketball and running on the mile track team. He achieved the level of Master 4Her in his project area of health.

Jack went on to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, where he obtained an associate's degree in agriculture in 1949.

On June 18, 1949, Jack married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Catherine Macy Anderson. To this happy union were born three children, Cerie Annette Brannen McDonald, Jack Avant Brannen Jr. and Wayne Anthony Brannen.

The name "Jack" suited him well for he could fix, improve or build from scratch anything that was needed to get the job done. Though he was born to be a farmer -- and he was an excellent farmer -- the severe drought of 1954 brought an unforeseen change to his career. As shallow wells throughout the area were drying up, including his own, Jack and his father went to work in their farm shop and built a truck-mounted hammer-tool well driller from scrap metal salvaged from their junk pile of old equipment. Not surprising to Jack, the well driller worked and was able to bore wells to the limestone aquifer, where clean water was abundant. This marked the beginning of Southeastern Drilling Company, a business Jack operated for the next 20 years. He drilled more than 4,000 wells in Bulloch and surrounding counties while still maintaining and increasing the size and scope of his diversified farming operation. Somehow during those early years of his career, Jack also found time to work for the Agriculture Soil Conservation Service as a crop surveyor measuring tobacco allotments all over the state.

Jack was devoted to his family, his community and his church. He joined the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church in 1947. He was elected as a deacon in 1954, an office he held for 63 years until becoming deacon emeritus in 2017. As chairman of the board of deacons, he served as the project manager for the church during the construction of the social hall and new Bible study wing.

Jack was also active in his church as Bible study teacher for the Beamon Newsome Men's Class. He and his wife, Catherine, were active participants in the establishment of the PBYF youth program.

In his community, Jack served as president of the Southeast Bulloch Booster Club and was instrumental in the building of the football stadium prior to the 1972 and 1973 state championship seasons.

He served as a member of the board of directors of the Sea Island Bank (Synovus) for more than 20 years.

Jack was an avid sportsman throughout his life and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed saltwater fishing along the Georgia coast. Time away from the farm often included trips to the North Georgia Mountains taking in the beautiful scenery and fishing in the lakes and streams near Clayton, Ga.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; his parents, Rufus and Rosaline Brannen; his brother-in-law, Dan Anderson; and his son-in-law, Francis "Buddy" McDonald.

He is survived by his daughter, Cerie Brannen McDonald; and two sons, Jack A. Brannen Jr. (Jill) and Wayne A. Brannen (Kim), all of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Ryne Brannen (Heather), Jamie Brannen (Whitney), Kaitlin B. Daniels (Justin), Sean Brannen (Jessica) and Megan B. Tyson (Nathan), also all of Statesboro; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Gracie Tyson, Anderson, Grady, Phillip, Andi Lynn Brannen and Adeline Daniels. Jack is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Beverly B. Rhodes (Frank) of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and a sister-in-law, Judy W. Anderson of Wilmington Island, Ga.; nephews, niece and many cousins.

The funeral service will be Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Elder Randy Waters and Elder Bill Durrence conducting the service.

Visitation will be in the fellowship hall of the church at 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

A private interment in the family cemetery will follow.

Grandsons and nephew will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will include all active and emeritus deacons of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church along with lifelong friend, Gerald Whitaker.

The family wishes to express grateful appreciation to the wonderful, caring staff of Ogeechee Home Health, Ogeechee Area Hospice and Fran Strickland for their tender and respectful care during this time of need.

In lieu of flowers, friends may consider making contributions to the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church Building Fund or Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, October 26, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jack Avant Brannen was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 89. Jack was born January 29, 1930, in the Emit community of Bulloch County midway between Nevils, Ga., and Statesboro, Ga.He grew up on the farm of his parents, Rufus G. and Rosaline Bowen Brannen. He attended Nevils Elementary and High schools and graduated in 1947. During his senior year while only 15 years old, Jack was entrusted with the job of driving the private-owned school bus that picked up children in the Sinkhole and Emit communities.Jack was active in sports, playing varsity basketball and running on the mile track team. He achieved the level of Master 4Her in his project area of health.Jack went on to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, where he obtained an associate's degree in agriculture in 1949.On June 18, 1949, Jack married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Catherine Macy Anderson. To this happy union were born three children, Cerie Annette Brannen McDonald, Jack Avant Brannen Jr. and Wayne Anthony Brannen.The name "Jack" suited him well for he could fix, improve or build from scratch anything that was needed to get the job done. Though he was born to be a farmer -- and he was an excellent farmer -- the severe drought of 1954 brought an unforeseen change to his career. As shallow wells throughout the area were drying up, including his own, Jack and his father went to work in their farm shop and built a truck-mounted hammer-tool well driller from scrap metal salvaged from their junk pile of old equipment. Not surprising to Jack, the well driller worked and was able to bore wells to the limestone aquifer, where clean water was abundant. This marked the beginning of Southeastern Drilling Company, a business Jack operated for the next 20 years. He drilled more than 4,000 wells in Bulloch and surrounding counties while still maintaining and increasing the size and scope of his diversified farming operation. Somehow during those early years of his career, Jack also found time to work for the Agriculture Soil Conservation Service as a crop surveyor measuring tobacco allotments all over the state.Jack was devoted to his family, his community and his church. He joined the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church in 1947. He was elected as a deacon in 1954, an office he held for 63 years until becoming deacon emeritus in 2017. As chairman of the board of deacons, he served as the project manager for the church during the construction of the social hall and new Bible study wing.Jack was also active in his church as Bible study teacher for the Beamon Newsome Men's Class. He and his wife, Catherine, were active participants in the establishment of the PBYF youth program.In his community, Jack served as president of the Southeast Bulloch Booster Club and was instrumental in the building of the football stadium prior to the 1972 and 1973 state championship seasons.He served as a member of the board of directors of the Sea Island Bank (Synovus) for more than 20 years.Jack was an avid sportsman throughout his life and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed saltwater fishing along the Georgia coast. Time away from the farm often included trips to the North Georgia Mountains taking in the beautiful scenery and fishing in the lakes and streams near Clayton, Ga.Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; his parents, Rufus and Rosaline Brannen; his brother-in-law, Dan Anderson; and his son-in-law, Francis "Buddy" McDonald.He is survived by his daughter, Cerie Brannen McDonald; and two sons, Jack A. Brannen Jr. (Jill) and Wayne A. Brannen (Kim), all of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Ryne Brannen (Heather), Jamie Brannen (Whitney), Kaitlin B. Daniels (Justin), Sean Brannen (Jessica) and Megan B. Tyson (Nathan), also all of Statesboro; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Gracie Tyson, Anderson, Grady, Phillip, Andi Lynn Brannen and Adeline Daniels. Jack is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Beverly B. Rhodes (Frank) of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and a sister-in-law, Judy W. Anderson of Wilmington Island, Ga.; nephews, niece and many cousins.The funeral service will be Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Elder Randy Waters and Elder Bill Durrence conducting the service.Visitation will be in the fellowship hall of the church at 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service.A private interment in the family cemetery will follow.Grandsons and nephew will serve as pallbearers.Honorary pallbearers will include all active and emeritus deacons of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church along with lifelong friend, Gerald Whitaker.The family wishes to express grateful appreciation to the wonderful, caring staff of Ogeechee Home Health, Ogeechee Area Hospice and Fran Strickland for their tender and respectful care during this time of need.In lieu of flowers, friends may consider making contributions to the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church Building Fund or Ogeechee Area Hospice.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 26, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close