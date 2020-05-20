Jack Brannen Deal
Jack Brannen Deal, 78, husband of Alice Jane Roach Deal, died Friday, May 15, 2020, in Bogart, Ga.
Born in Statesboro, Ga., he was the son of the late Bennie Floyd Deal and Hazel Brannen Deal. Jack worked in commercial insurance as a partner with Manry & Heston Inc.
He enjoyed being an active private pilot for more than 30 years and most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Alice; include two daughters, Amanda Jane Berg (son-in-law Ryan Berg) and Suzanne Deal Greene (son-in-law, Martin Greene). Surviving siblings are Elder Thomas Deal and Faye Donaldson; and three grandchildren, Abigail L. Greene, Michael A. Berg and Patrick R. Berg.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice in memory of Jack Deal.
The family has chosen to have a private service.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com.

Statesboro Herald, May 20, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from May 20 to May 27, 2020.
