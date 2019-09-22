Mr. Jack David Colley, age 59, died on Thursday, September 19th, 2019, at Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah.
Mr. Colley was born on May 12th, 1960, in Statesboro, Ga., to Mr. Jackey David Colley and Mrs. Mildred Pennington Colley.
He was a graduate of Portal High School and later Swainsboro Technical College. He worked at Cooper-Wiss for several years, was owner and operator of Boyd's BBQ for over 17 years and also had Colley Enterprises before retiring.
Mr. Colley had a love for the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was dedicated to rescuing animals and caring for his cats and dogs.
Mr. Colley was preceded in death by both of his parents.
He is survived by his fiancee, Venita Cail of Statesboro; his brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Donna Colley of Statesboro; and his aunt, Patsy Pennington. Several cousins also survive.
A memorial service at his family farm will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 22, 2019
