STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Jack E. Bragg, age 84, died peacefully Saturday, November 23rd, 2019. He was born June 3rd, 1935, to the late George E. and Mary Hodges Bragg. He graduated from Brooklet High School in 1953.

Jack attended the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and was a member of the Frank Williams Bible Study Class.

He married Annie Ruth Deal on January 29th, 1954. They began their business, Bragg Motor Service, in Statesboro in 1956, and then a second location in Sylvania began in 1967.

He retired from the business in September of 2019.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Emit Bragg and Dan Bragg; and one sister, Eloise McGehee.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Bragg; one son, Randy Bragg (Barbara); two daughters, Brenda Bragg (Jimmy) and Debra Bragg Baars (Rolf); seven grandchildren, Donny Thompson, Curtis Thompson, Adam Thompson, Randel Bragg, Jack Anthony Bragg, Heather Kirkland and Hillary Kirkland Felker; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26th, at 2 p.m. at the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Donny Thompson, Curtis Thompson, Adam Thompson, Randel Bragg, Jack Anthony Bragg and Chris Felker.

Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Bragg Motor Service and the Frank Williams Bible Study Class.

The family requests that donations be made to the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church Building Fund, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, November 26, 2019

