The Bulloch County native was a lifelong resident of Brooklet. Jack was a graduate of Brooklet High School in 1953. He served two years in the United States Army and was an auto mechanic.

All his life he enjoyed auto racing and being a collector of almost everything including cars, gas pumps and oil and gas signs.

Jack was a member of Brooklet United Methodist Church.

He was adored by his nieces and nephews.

Mr. Mallard was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Odean and Myrtice Mallard; and his brother, Roland Dunn Mallard.

Surviving are his brother, Donnie Mallard (Jenny) of Brooklet; nephews, Will Mallard of Charlotte, N.C.; and David Mallard (Julie) of Valley, Ala.; a niece, Jesse Mallard of Charlotte, N.C.; and great-niece and nephew, Reese Mallard and Sawyer Mallard.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Hodges-Moore Funeral Home with the Rev. Earl Saxon officiating. Burial will follow in the Brooklet City Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Tyson, Chap Cromley, Randy Purvis, John Kenan, Glenn Shuman and Edward Kangeter.

Memorials may be made to the Brooklet United Methodist Church, 201 Parker Avenue, Brooklet, GA 30415; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, March 13, 2019

