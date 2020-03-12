CLAXTON, Ga. -- Mr. Jackie Robinson, age 63, passed into rest March 9, 2020, at the Fairview Park Hospital, Dublin, Georgia.
He was born in Bulloch County, Georgia, to the late Willie D. and Dorothy Akins Robinson.
Mr. Robinson received his formal education in the Bulloch County Schools and was a member of the First African Missionary Baptist Church. He was a former employee of the City of Claxton and worked in lawn care service.
He is survived by his wife, Maude Robinson, Claxton, Ga.; a son, TyJuan Moody, Cincinnati, Ohio; his sisters and brothers, Doris F. Robinson, Detroit, Mich.; Willie P. Robinson, Register, Ga.; Sadie R. McDonald, Hinesville, Ga.; Virgil (Chaundra) Robinson, Lithonia, Ga.; Vanessa A. Robinson, Statesboro, Ga.; and Jimmy (Pamela) Robinson, Miramar, Fla.; two aunts, Lucille Charles, Detroit, Mich.; and Gussie Marie Roberts, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mr. Robinson will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the First African Missionary Baptist Church, 128 Church Street, Claxton, GA, with the pastor, the Rev. Brandon Lewis, officiating. Burial will be in Hagins Cemetery.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, March 12, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020