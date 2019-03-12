Mr. Jacob Mooney Prosser, age 93, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Willow Pond after a long illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Jacob Mooney Prosser.
The Bulloch County native was a lifelong resident of Statesboro.
Complete obituary and funeral services will be announced in Wednesday's paper.
Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
hodgesmoore.com.
Statesboro Herald, March 12, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Hodges Funeral Home
509 Washington St
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2400
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 20, 2019