Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Pittman Park United Methodist Church 1102 Fair Rd. Statesboro , GA Funeral 11:00 AM Pittman Park United Methodist Church 1102 Fair Rd. Statesboro , GA



After high school, she moved to Statesboro, where she worked at the Bulloch County Hospital. Soon after, she met and married her late husband, Hubert R. Smith. They moved to the Westside Community, where they raised their family.

Jacqueline was a faithful, loving wife and mother. To her family, she represented the wife described in Proverbs 31. She was an early riser, beginning each day in Bible reading and prayer. She was a faithful prayer warrior, praying daily for anyone who had a need.

Jacqueline was an active member of Pittman Park since the second year it was founded and was involved with the Marie Woods Circle.

She enjoyed china painting, needlepoint, gardening, maintaining her beautiful yard and was an excellent seamstress. She was able to sew children's clothes for her son's medical mission trips to Haiti well into her 90s.

Jacqueline is preceded in death by her spouse, Hubert R. Smith; and her parents, Carl and Alma Jackson. Siblings also preceding her in death are brothers, Embree Jackson, Edward Jackson, Lake Jackson and Paul Jackson; and sister, Travis Heckle.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Randy Smith (Sandy), Statesboro; Lucy Campbell (Monty), Huntsville, Alabama; and Cindy Smith, Statesboro; grandchildren, Scott Campbell (Crystal), Ardmore, Tenn.; Matthew Campbell, Austin, Texas; Jackson Smith, Los Angeles, California; and Kelly Morris, Statesboro. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Jacob Morris, Statesboro; and Kason Campbell, Huntsville, Alabama. Surviving siblings include, Sara Johnson, Ashburn, Georgia; Julia Love, Savannah, Georgia; Margie Chappell, Dublin, Georgia; Stokes Jackson (Betty), Dublin, Georgia; and sisters-in-law, Jo Jackson, Dublin, Georgia; and Kathryn Phillips, Monroe, Georgia. Surviving are also several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, November 5th, at 10 a.m. before the funeral at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. The Reverend Bill Bagwell will officiate.

Nephews will be pallbearers.

Burial will follow immediately after the service in Eastside Cemetery.

The family would like to thank her sitters from Willow Pond Senior Care, Pam Warner, Marcia Dunson, Brenda Jackson, Mary Jones, Barbara West and Staci, for the loving care they gave her over the past several years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church at 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, November 5, 2019

