Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Statesboro First Baptist Church Funeral 11:00 AM Statesboro First Baptist Church Burial Good Shepherd section of Forest Lawn Cemetery Savannah , GA

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jacqueline Warren Lee Malphrus, beloved daughter of Lucille Barnes Lee and Warren Wood Lee, passed away Wednesday, October 2.

Jacqueline "Jackie", who was born on December 1, 1928, lived a long and productive life. She would have been 91 on her next birthday.

For nearly 50 years, Jackie was happily married to David Nephi Malphrus (deceased). They spent most of those years in Port Wentworth, Georgia, but then retired in 1990 to a house on a country lane in Bulloch County, Georgia.

Jackie was a faithful member of several Baptist churches: Pooler First Baptist Church in her childhood and teen years, Jasper Springs Baptist Church in the 1950s and 1960s, Port Wentworth Baptist Church until 1990 and Statesboro First Baptist from 1990 until the present.

As a young woman, Jackie served as secretary for a group of lawyers at Hunter Army Airfield. She was always proud that her employers at Hunter wanted to rehire her after she quit her job to join Nephi at George Air Force Base in Victorville, California. While in Victorville, Jackie also did secretarial work on the base.

After returning to Georgia, she spent many years at Union Camp Corporation and at National Gypsum.

One of Jackie's favorite memories from her youth was driving all the way from Georgia to California to join her husband at George Air Force Base in Victorville, only a few short weeks after she received her driver's license.

Throughout most of her life, Jackie was a voracious reader, known to read at least two or three books a week. She also enjoyed classic movies.

Jackie sewed beautifully, making most of Ginger and Terry's clothes throughout their childhoods. As charter members of Caring Threads, a mission outreach of Statesboro First Baptist Church, Jackie and Ginger, both talented in the art of knitting, have crafted hundreds of scarves and hats for homeless persons and cancer patients all over the world.

Jackie leaves behind three children, David Warren Malphrus, Virginia Lucille Malphrus (Ginger) and Theresa Jacqueline Malphrus Welford (Terry). She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

The funeral service was held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Statesboro First Baptist Church with Dr. John Waters officiating. Burial will follow in the Good Sheppard section of Forest Lawn Cemetery, Savannah, GA at 2:15 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Caring Threads Ministry of First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.



Statesboro Herald, October 5, 2019

