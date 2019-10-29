PEMBROKE, Ga. -- Mrs. Jacquelyn Knight Wiggins, age 87, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.
She was born in Savannah, Georgia, and graduated from Commercial High School in 1951. Jacquelyn worked for 34 years with C&S Bank, which later became Nations Bank and is now Bank of America, retiring in 1991.
She and her husband, J.T., moved to Pembroke in 1992. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, where she was a member of the WMU and the Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class. Jacquelyn was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Preceding her in death was her husband, J.T. Wiggins; and a grandson, Trent Sparks.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Johnnie and Jenny Bryant of Pembroke; a daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Trent Sparks of Pembroke; and a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Richard Hogan of Statesboro. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating, assisted by the Rev. Dan Bryant. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, October 29, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019