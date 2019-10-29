Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Jacquelyn (Knight) Wiggins. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

PEMBROKE, Ga. -- Mrs. Jacquelyn Knight Wiggins, age 87, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

She was born in Savannah, Georgia, and graduated from Commercial High School in 1951. Jacquelyn worked for 34 years with C&S Bank, which later became Nations Bank and is now Bank of America, retiring in 1991.

She and her husband, J.T., moved to Pembroke in 1992. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, where she was a member of the WMU and the Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class. Jacquelyn was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

Preceding her in death was her husband, J.T. Wiggins; and a grandson, Trent Sparks.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Johnnie and Jenny Bryant of Pembroke; a daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Trent Sparks of Pembroke; and a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Richard Hogan of Statesboro. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating, assisted by the Rev. Dan Bryant. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, October 29, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at PEMBROKE, Ga. -- Mrs. Jacquelyn Knight Wiggins, age 87, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.She was born in Savannah, Georgia, and graduated from Commercial High School in 1951. Jacquelyn worked for 34 years with C&S Bank, which later became Nations Bank and is now Bank of America, retiring in 1991.She and her husband, J.T., moved to Pembroke in 1992. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, where she was a member of the WMU and the Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class. Jacquelyn was also a member of the Red Hat Society.Preceding her in death was her husband, J.T. Wiggins; and a grandson, Trent Sparks.Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Johnnie and Jenny Bryant of Pembroke; a daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Trent Sparks of Pembroke; and a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Richard Hogan of Statesboro. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating, assisted by the Rev. Dan Bryant. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 29, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close