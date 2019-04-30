Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah , GA 31406 (912)-927-1999 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Temple Interment Following Services Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Retired Lieutenant Colonel James Autrell "Jim" Dooley of the 165th Airlift Wing, age 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, the 27th day of April, 2019, at Spanish Oaks Retreat and Hospice in Savannah, Georgia.

Jim was born in Moultrie, Georgia, on February 2, 1930, to the late Everett Autrell "Bo" and Myrtle Kendall Dooley.

He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology and Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering before graduating from Georgia Southern University with his BS in education. He went on to obtain his masters of education from Georgia Southern University as well.

He married his wife of 65 years, Virginia Gay Dooley, on January 3, 1954.

Due to his love for flying, in 1950, Jim enlisted in the

Upon his retirement with the 165th Airlift Wing (ANG), Jim became a flight instructor with FlightSafety International, teaching many students to fly a variety of aircraft, including GIII and GIV Gulfstream jets.

Jim loved teaching others and worked for many years at Savannah Vocational Technical School as an instructor and director at the Wheaton Street School.

Aside from his military service and professional endeavors, Jim was an active member in the Savannah community, particularly within the congregation of Calvary Baptist Temple, serving as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher for young married couples as well as working with the TV/Media ministry.

He enjoyed woodworking, making countless pieces of furniture for his family, building and flying model airplanes, boating, water skiing and playing racquetball.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Gay Dooley.

He is survived by his four loving daughters, Gayle (Reggie) Powers of Savannah, Cynthia Dooley of Savannah, Sherree (David) Kemp of Woodstock, Georgia; and Connie (Perry) Sumner of Statesboro, Georgia; 10 grandchildren, Emily (Cedric) Fields of Savannah, Bonnie (Dain) Overstreet of Brooklet, Georgia; Kendall Powers of Indianapolis, Indiana; Rebekah Kemp of Marietta, Georgia; Deborah (Neal) Parker of Marietta, Georgia; Leah (Blake) Harriss of Ball Ground, Georgia; Hannah (Connor) Sealock of Woodstock, Georgia; Moriah (Josiah) Teague of Kennesaw, Georgia; Michael (Tara) Sumner of Statesboro, Georgia; and Catherine (Spenser) Findley of Statesboro, Georgia; 14 great-grandchildren and one sister, Barbara (Harry) Oxley of Moultrie, Georgia.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 30th at Calvary Baptist Temple with the Rev. Kenny Grant officiating. Interment, with military honors, will immediately follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Temple, 4625 Waters Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31404; the Savannah Gideons, P.O. Box 14048, Savannah, Georgia 31406; and Spanish Oaks Retreat and Hospice Center, 8510 Whitfield Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31406.



Statesboro Herald, April 30, 2019

