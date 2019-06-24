Mr. James Allen Lanier Jr.

Service Information
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA
30458
(912)-764-7725
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
Obituary
Mr. James Allen Lanier Jr., age 81, died on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility. Mr. Lanier was born in Candler County on December 20th 1937 to Mr. James A. Lanier Sr. and Eudelle Wilson Lanier. He attended school in Brooklet and later worked for JP Stevens & Co. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother in law, James Carrington.
He is survived by his sister, Janet Carrington of Sandersville, GA, his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry C. and Billy Rose Lanier of Hazlehurst, GA, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be private.
Statesboro Herald, June 23, 2019
