Mr. James Allen Lanier Jr., age 81, died on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility. Mr. Lanier was born in Candler County on December 20th 1937 to Mr. James A. Lanier Sr. and Eudelle Wilson Lanier. He attended school in Brooklet and later worked for JP Stevens & Co. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother in law, James Carrington.
He is survived by his sister, Janet Carrington of Sandersville, GA, his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry C. and Billy Rose Lanier of Hazlehurst, GA, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be private.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 23, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 24 to July 3, 2019