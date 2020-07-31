1/1
Master James Andre Mesidor Jr.
Master James Andre Mesidor Jr., age 10, passed on Tuesday, July 28, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was a fourth-grader at Brooklet Elementary School.
He enjoyed watching Sesame Street, swimming and nature, especially trees.
For such a young age, he was full of life and loved to have fun.
He is survived by his parents, Ms. Rosalyn Byrd of Brooklet, Ga.; Mr. James Andre Mesidor Sr. of Miramar, Fla.; sister, Mrs. Toni (Mark) Linwood of Statesboro, Ga.; maternal grandparents, the Rev. James and Elaine Byrd of Brooklet, Ga.; paternal grandfather, Mr. Andre Mesidor of Miami, Fla.; maternal great-grandparents, Leo and Anne Byrd of Clover, S.C.; aunt, Ms. Lauren Byrd of Hollywood, Fla.; uncles, Mr. James Byrd Jr. and Mr. Aaron Byrd, both of Hollywood, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, August 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.
The celebration of life service will be on Sunday, August 2, at noon in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble as eulogist.
Sign the guestbook online at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Statesboro Herald, July 31, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 8, 2020.
