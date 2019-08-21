STATESBORO, Ga. -- James "22" Brock died peacefully at the age of 77 after a long illness. Jim was born in Enterprise, Alabama. The hospital bill was paid in nickels from the Coke machine.
In 1960, he graduated from Statesboro High School, where he played football (#22) and ran track, which afforded him a college scholarship.
He was a graduate of Georgia Teacher's College (now GSU) in 1964 with a degree in business administration.
During his college years, he worked for Max Lockwood at the Statesboro Recreation Department, where he taught half of Statesboro's youngsters how to swim.
His career in accounting brought him to Bremen, Georgia, where he was very active in civic organizations. In Bremen, he was the director of the Rotary Club, president of the Jaycees, state chairman, director and vice president of the year for the Georgia Jaycees and Outstanding Man of the Year in Bremen and Cedartown, Georgia.
In Statesboro, he was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce, having won two Libba Smith awards, until his illness forced him to retire.
Jim enjoyed sports, including Fantasy Football, which was his obsession after Labor Day.
He and Candy enjoyed cruising the Caribbean as often as possible.
The family would like to thank the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at the Neuro ICU at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital in Savannah for their efforts, care and advice.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James "Mr. Coca Cola" Brock and Chloe Brock; son, Lee Theron Brock; and brothers, John Brock and Russell Brock.
Jim is survived by his wife, Candice; son, Jeff Brock of Jacksonville, Alabama; grandsons, Hayden Brock and Cameron Brock of Jacksonville, Alabama; David (Jaclyn) Weitzenfeld of Chicago, Illinois; Michelle (Ron) Johnston of Oak Park, Illinois; grandchildren, Samantha, Audrey, Jacob and Katherine. He will be especially missed by his faithful beagle, Bosey.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24th, 2019, in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors, 22757 Highway 80 East, in Statesboro, GA with Elder Jake Futch officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at Deal Funeral Directors.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim's life.
Statesboro Herald, August 21, 2019
