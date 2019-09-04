Service Information Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel 223 South Broad Street Metter , GA 30439 (912)-685-2131 Send Flowers Obituary



Carl was born in Candler County, the son of Cullen Sparks and Elva Green Sparks. He graduated from Metter High School and started working at Rockwell Company, now Brodie International, remaining there through several company buyouts, also working in Mexico for a short time.

He retired after 46 years of service.

He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.

He was a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, former Sunday school teacher and song leader.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Collins Sparks; a son, Ryan Sparks of Hagan, Ga.; a daughter, Tiffany Sparks Tapley of Metter, Ga.; two grandsons, Wolfe and Landan Sparks; two granddaughters, Kayleigh Johnson and Makynna Tapley; three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Cayson and Caidynn Johnson; his sister, Jeraleene Finch of Metter, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, from 2 until 3 o'clock in the afternoon at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.

The funeral will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Gentilly Gardens and Regency Hospice for the excellent care Carl received.

Guestbook:

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, September 4, 2019

Statesboro Herald, September 4, 2019

