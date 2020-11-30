1/1
Mr. James Carlos "Jimmie" Costley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTAL, Ga. - Mr. James (Jimmie) Carlos Costley, age 70, passed away November 25, 2020, at St. Josephs/Candler in Savannah. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1969 graduate of Portal High School.
Jimmie worked as a mechanic and friends say he was one of the best. He was employed for 25 years with John Deere in Statesboro and had continued to work with Mill Creek Construction until his retirement.
Jimmie's greatest pride and joy was his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren, while sitting in his shop, in his "spot". Anytime anyone stopped by there he would be. He will be greatly missed by his loving dog, Prissy, that was by his side day and night.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Thelma Heath Costley; a brother, Bobby Costley and a granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Marie Costley.
Surviving are his wife, Deborah Brannen Costley of Portal; his children, Nichole and Chris Deal of Statesboro, Travis and Stephanie Costley of Statesboro, Denise and Jeremy Girardeau of Leefield; Frankie and Donna Phillips of Portal and Billy Phillips of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Kimberly, Kyle, Tyler, Jacob, Garrett, Jameson, Wyman and Jo and a great grandchild, Konnor.
The family will receive friends and family at a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 2:00pm until 4:00PM AT 357 North Grady Street, Portal, Georgia.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 28, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved