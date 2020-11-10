1/1
Mr. James Carlton "Jim" Haddock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Mr. James Carlton "Jim" Haddock, age 79, of Statesboro, Ga., on Saturday, November 07, 2020, at Comfort Creek Nursing Center in Wadley, Ga.
The memorial service will be private at a later date.
Jim was born on January 31, 1941, in Pitt County, North Carolina, to the late Edward and Elizabeth Roach Haddock.
He proudly served in the Air Force and retired after a distinguished career, and was employed as a small print manager with Lewis Lithographers for 20 years.
A devoted family man and father, he had a passion for coaching youth soccer. He was instrumental in starting recreational youth soccer in Statesboro, Ga., and continued coaching even after his children became adults. He also spent many years volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.
In his spare time, he enjoyed travelling, socializing over coffee and expanding his music and book collections.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Haddock.
Survivors include: sons, Scott Haddock (Jorjia) of Frankfort, Ind.; Matt Haddock (Niki) of Portal, Ga.; and Mark Haddock (Donna) of Swainsboro, Ga.; sister, Ida Haddock of Virginia; brother, Dawson Haddock of North Carolina; grandchildren, Brandon Haddock, Ryan Haddock, Nick Haddock, Reese Haddock, Kyle Haddock, Zachary Brinson and Tyler Brinson; two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 3120 Raymond Drive, Atlanta, GA 30340.
Condolences may be submitted online at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com.
Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements for the funeral of Mr. James "Jim" Haddock of Statesboro, Ga.

Statesboro Herald, November 10, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors
206 East Pine Street
Swainsboro, GA 30401
(478) 237-2131
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved