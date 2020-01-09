Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. James Coleman Ward. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Register Baptist Church Funeral 11:00 AM Register Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

BAY DISTRICT, BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. -- Mr. James Coleman Ward, age 90, lost his battle with prostate cancer on January 6, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice facility.

Coleman was a member of Register Baptist Church and a man of strong faith. He looked forward to reuniting with family, friends and his Lord.

Coleman was born on July 20, 1929, in Nevils, Georgia, to Robert L. "Bob" Ward Sr. and Florence Hendrix Ward. He attended Nevils High School, where his formal education was interrupted to run the family farm.

Later, he was enlisted into the U.S.

Because of a serious accident at age 4, in which he was badly burned, Coleman always aspired to be a firefighter. He served on the City of Savannah Fire Department for 35 years and received a Human Society Commendation for administering CPR and saving a family pet.

He served as president of the Savannah Firefighter's Association and president of the Georgia Firefighter's Association prior to his retirement. He retired from Station #8 as a master firefighter engineer.

Among Coleman's many accomplishments was him being a charter/founding member of the Statesboro Shrine Club, Past Master of Roger Lacey Masonic Lodge #722 of Savannah. Coleman was also a faithful supporter and fundraiser for Shriner's Hospital's Burn Unit.

Coleman's wife of 60 years, Dolores Jane Ward, lost her battle to cancer in 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, A.D., Grady, Durrell, R.L. Jr. and Ellis Ward; and three sisters, Rita Ward White, Myrtice Ward Gerrald and Doris Ward Lanigan.

He is survived by three daughters, Debbie Ward (Larry Kirkland) of Bay District Bulloch County, Patti Ward (Lee) of Statesboro and Pam Ward Crawford (Chris) of Bay District Bulloch County; five grandchildren, Kayla Sharp Glover (Jason), Colby Crawford, Hillary (Chris) Felker, Heather Kirkland and Nick Anderson; six great-grandchildren, Leah and Mya Glover, whom he absolutely adored; Logan Glover, Haley, Zoe and Clayton Felker.

Coleman's most beloved pet and companion, Buddy, The Dog, remains a resident of the Bay District with his new family, Pam and Chris Crawford.

Coleman is also survived by a sister, a brother, two brothers-in-law and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to family members, Kay Anthony Boyd (Gene), Scottie Hendrix and Doy Edenfield.

There will be a celebration of Coleman's life on Saturday, January 11th, at Register Baptist Church, with Dr. Jim Correll officiating.

Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Lower Lotts Creek Church Cemetery, with military honors and Masonic graveside rites.

Honorary pallbearers will be Masonic brothers of Roger Lacey Lodge #722, Savannah, GA; Ogeechee Lodge #213, Statesboro, GA; and fallen brothers and firefighters, City of Savannah, GA Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; the Bulloch County Humane Society, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459; or Register Baptist Church Building Fund, 8 Church Street, Register, GA 30452.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at BAY DISTRICT, BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. -- Mr. James Coleman Ward, age 90, lost his battle with prostate cancer on January 6, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice facility.Coleman was a member of Register Baptist Church and a man of strong faith. He looked forward to reuniting with family, friends and his Lord.Coleman was born on July 20, 1929, in Nevils, Georgia, to Robert L. "Bob" Ward Sr. and Florence Hendrix Ward. He attended Nevils High School, where his formal education was interrupted to run the family farm.Later, he was enlisted into the U.S. Army , during the Korean War , where he completed his education.Because of a serious accident at age 4, in which he was badly burned, Coleman always aspired to be a firefighter. He served on the City of Savannah Fire Department for 35 years and received a Human Society Commendation for administering CPR and saving a family pet.He served as president of the Savannah Firefighter's Association and president of the Georgia Firefighter's Association prior to his retirement. He retired from Station #8 as a master firefighter engineer.Among Coleman's many accomplishments was him being a charter/founding member of the Statesboro Shrine Club, Past Master of Roger Lacey Masonic Lodge #722 of Savannah. Coleman was also a faithful supporter and fundraiser for Shriner's Hospital's Burn Unit.Coleman's wife of 60 years, Dolores Jane Ward, lost her battle to cancer in 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, A.D., Grady, Durrell, R.L. Jr. and Ellis Ward; and three sisters, Rita Ward White, Myrtice Ward Gerrald and Doris Ward Lanigan.He is survived by three daughters, Debbie Ward (Larry Kirkland) of Bay District Bulloch County, Patti Ward (Lee) of Statesboro and Pam Ward Crawford (Chris) of Bay District Bulloch County; five grandchildren, Kayla Sharp Glover (Jason), Colby Crawford, Hillary (Chris) Felker, Heather Kirkland and Nick Anderson; six great-grandchildren, Leah and Mya Glover, whom he absolutely adored; Logan Glover, Haley, Zoe and Clayton Felker.Coleman's most beloved pet and companion, Buddy, The Dog, remains a resident of the Bay District with his new family, Pam and Chris Crawford.Coleman is also survived by a sister, a brother, two brothers-in-law and many cousins, nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to family members, Kay Anthony Boyd (Gene), Scottie Hendrix and Doy Edenfield.There will be a celebration of Coleman's life on Saturday, January 11th, at Register Baptist Church, with Dr. Jim Correll officiating.Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.Burial will be in Lower Lotts Creek Church Cemetery, with military honors and Masonic graveside rites.Honorary pallbearers will be Masonic brothers of Roger Lacey Lodge #722, Savannah, GA; Ogeechee Lodge #213, Statesboro, GA; and fallen brothers and firefighters, City of Savannah, GA Fire Department.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; the Bulloch County Humane Society, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459; or Register Baptist Church Building Fund, 8 Church Street, Register, GA 30452.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Korean War Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close