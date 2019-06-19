Mr. James Edward Atmore, age 72, of Plainfield, N.J., passed at his residence after a brief illness on June 7th.
He was a Bulloch County native, but resided in New Jersey for over 50 years. He was a 1964 graduate of William James High School. He worked at Howell Electric in Plainfield as a young man and retired from Ferraro Foods in Piscataway, N.J., in 2006. During his life's journey, he enjoyed basketball, football, lifeguarding and playing the card game pinochle.
He is survived by his loving children, Victor Atmore of Statesboro, Ga.; Gary Robinson of Plainfield, N.J.; Tabitha (Rodney) West of Dublin, Ga.; Christopher Atmore of Atlanta, Ga.; Imani Atmore, and also affectionately like his daughters, Veronica Hayes of Vidalia, Ga.; and Shayla Atmore of Columbus, Ohio; his loving siblings, Lillie Ruth Lee of Lakeland, Fla.; and Sarah A. Lawerence of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving brothers-in-law, David Smith of Babson Park, Fla.; and Lonnie Stowbridge of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving aunts, Stella Lewis of Orlando, Fla.; and Ernie Bell Williams of Lakeland, Fla.; his loving grandchildren, Britny, Jaylen, Alexis, Jame, Ethan, Nieman, Dana, Shana, Jonathan, Tiara; seven loving great-grandchildren, a special friend, Audrey McNair; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held for Mr. James Atmore on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Cedarbrook Park Multipurpose Center in Plainfield, N.J. Interment was held by cremation.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their acts of kindness shown to them during this difficult time.
Express condolences at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, and Evans-Gordon Funeral Home, Newark, N.J.
Statesboro Herald, June 19, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 19 to June 26, 2019