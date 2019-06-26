CHICAGO, Ill. -- Mr. James Grant Jr. of Chicago, Ill., passed into rest.
The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Rev. and Mrs. James J. and Beatrice Grant. He received his early childhood education in the Bulloch County School System and was a 1960 graduate of the William James High School.
He lived in Chicago many years and was a member of the Faith Temple Church of God in Christ.
n addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Stanley; sisters, Vernell Grant and Minister Esther Grant Slater.
He is survived by his loving wife, Evangelist Ola M. Grant; his children, Keith Jorilyn and Joyce; sisters, Beola Grant Washington, Statesboro, Ga.; and Buena Johnson, Los Angeles, Calif.; a brother, Ulysses (Thelma) Grant, Statesboro, Ga.; one aunt, Ollie B. Wilson, Savannah, Ga.; a devoted niece, Neico Smith, Philadelphia, Pa.; a host of other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held on the day of service starting at 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
The funeral service for Mr. Grant will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C. Church, 7158 S. Peoria Street, Chicago, IL 60621. Burial will be in Chicago, Ill.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Precious Memories Funeral Home, 7605 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60620.
This announcement is made as a courtesy of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, June 26, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 26 to July 3, 2019