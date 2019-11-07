Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. James "Jimbo" Herrin. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Graveside service 2:00 PM Millen City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



He joined the U.S. Army in 1967 and was stationed in Germany for six months and then served in Vietnam with a total of two years of service. Upon his discharge, he lived for over 12 years in Texas and then moved to Statesboro.

He was a lifelong carpenter and worked many years with Edgar Deal in the mobile home repair business.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Jimbo was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen Johns Herrin; and a daughter, Jamie Herrin.

Surviving are his fiancée, Andrea Lanier of Statesboro; four daughters, Heather Masters of Portal, Valerie Resendiz of Claxton, Kelsey Rath of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Staci Scott of Statesboro; two sisters, Patricia Crowther of Folkston and Pricilla Herrin of Jacksonville; and four brothers and a sister-in-law, Allen and Sharon Herrin of Millen, Rusty Herrin of Statesboro, Ben Herrin of Folkston and Patrick Herrin of Statesboro. Many grandchildren survive, including his special caregivers, Nico, Cylest and Alayah.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The graveside service, with military honors, will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the Millen City Cemetery with the Rev. Edwin Taylor officiating.

Statesboro Herald, November 7, 2019

