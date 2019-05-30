CLAXTON -- James Larry Anderson, 68, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Evans Memorial Hospital.
He will be sadly missed by his many family and friends.
Mr. James Anderson leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted wife, Priscilla Anderson; five children, Constancia Anderson, Andre (Renee) Anderson, Maleka Anderson, Sharde Anderson and TiJowuan Anderson; four sisters, Patricia Jones, Gwendolyn Warren, Janice Gardner and Linda (Willie James) Hall; one brother, Earl (Josie) Anderson; one brother-in-law, Paul Mincey.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1, 121 Mt. Olive Church Road, Nevils, GA.
A life celebration will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1, 121 Mt. Olive Church Road, Nevils, GA. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Smalls Funeral Home Inc.
Statesboro Herald, May 30, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 30 to June 7, 2019