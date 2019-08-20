James LaVance "Van" Purvis, 59, of Sylvania, passed at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.
Van was born to the late Preston LaVance and Betty Marie Kicklighter Purvis in Sylvania, Ga.
He was an avid fisherman throughout his life and as an adolescent fished the Sylvan Heights Ponds daily so that his mother may prepare the catch for supper.
He graduated from the Screven County High School class of 1979. He was employed as a machinist with Briggs and Stratton and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed gun collecting, photography and especially lending a hand to any in need.
He is survived by a sister, Eva Marie Purvis (Dennis) Everson of Winter Springs, Fla.; nieces and nephew, Jessica Everson (Tony) Johnson of Longwood, Fla., and their child, Vonche' Johnson; Chris (Kathleen) Everson of Sanford, Fla., and their children, Savannah Everson and Jacob Everson, Jordan Donlan of Albany, N.Y.; and Ashley Everson (Jimmy) Bynum of Camilla, Ga., and their children, Carleigh Bynum and Jace Bynum.
The funeral service was held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Screven Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Ricky Varnell officiating. Interment followed the service in the Screven Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Bruce Purvis, Bob Kicklighter, Brant Kicklighter, Rick Kicklighter, Derrick Kicklighter, Will Swearengen, Lee Burkhalter and Brian Knight.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
