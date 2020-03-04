Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. James Lynn Henderson. View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ELLABELL -- Mr. James Lynn Henderson, 85, passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Mr. Henderson was born in Swainsboro to the late Morgan M. and Lena Mae Lynn Henderson on April 5, 1934.

After high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a loadmaster. Mr. Henderson then worked as a truck driver for a moving company and later with Hunter Army Air Field for over 10 years as a small engine mechanic until his retirement.

He was a member of Langston United Methodist Church, Pembroke Masonic Lodge #469 F&AM, where he was a Past Master, and the Bryan County Shrine Club.

Mr. Henderson had a green thumb, was always ready and willing to help others, but most of all, he loved his wife, children, grandchildren and other family members.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, J.W. Lee and Milton Henderson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Nellie Virginia Henderson; daughter, April I. Kelton, and her husband, Joey, of Guyton; son, Aaron Henderson, and his wife, Terri, of Springfield; two brothers, James Lee, and his wife, Judy, of Ellabell; and Willard Lee of Pembroke; four sisters, Mary Bargeron, and her husband, Steve, of Waynesboro, Ga.; Sophie Freeman, and her husband, Sidney, of Richmond Hill; Nancy Beasley, and her husband, Meady, of Ellabell; and Lettie Wiginton, and her husband, Ted, of Ellabell; grandchildren, Royce L. Henderson of Rincon, Austyn R. Kelton of Guyton, Jacob Henderson and Aiden Henderson, both of Springfield; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Dan Bryant officiating.

Statesboro Herald, March 5, 2020

