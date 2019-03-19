STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James Michael "Mike" Murchison, age 53, died March 13, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.
He was born in West Monroe, La., but had been living in Statesboro since 2000.
Mike was a correction officer with the State of Georgia for 12 years until his health began declining. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was of the Primitive Baptist faith.
Mike was an active member of AA for 26 years. He cherished the friends he had in this group and considered them a part of his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, JoAnne and Ed Mock; and his father, James Murchison.
Survivors are one sister and her husband, Mary Ellen and John Godbee of Statesboro, Ga.; his stepmother, Margaret Murchison of St. Charles, Ill.; a stepbrother, Eddie "Bo" Mock of Savannah; two stepsisters, Jodie Arledge and Debbie Mock, both of Savannah; a niece, Darby Grace Godbee; and a nephew, Jameson Luke Godbee.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hodges-Moore Funeral Home with Elder Randy Waters officiating, assisted by Vern Howard.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23rd, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m.
Burial will take place at a later time.
Memorials may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037; or a .
Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mike Murchison.
www.hodgesmoore.com.
Statesboro Herald, March 19, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Hodges Funeral Home
509 Washington St
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2400
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019