1/
James "Jimmy" Mixon Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jimmy" Mixon Sr., 67, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence in Pulaski.
He was the son of George and Marilyn Lloyd Mixon. He worked as an agriculture salesman for many years before retiring.
Upon retiring, he spent his time fishing, hunting, playing golf and his guitar.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Surviving is his wife, Sandra Horton Mixon; son, James Mixon; mother, Marilyn Mixon; brother, George Mixon; grandsons, Logan Mixon (Carina Cortez) and Chase Mixon.
A service will be held by the family at a later date.
Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 10, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel
223 South Broad Street
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2131
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved