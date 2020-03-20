James Randle Williams Sr.

Obituary
CLAXTON -- James Randle Williams Sr., 84, passed away March 18, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
He was a native of Bulloch County, but had lived in Claxton for the past 12 years.
Mr. Williams graduated from Georgia Teachers College High School and Savannah Vo-Tech with a degree in carpentry.
The son of a sharecropper, he went to work as a lithographer at Union Camp for 29 years after his service to the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances A. Williams; son, Kevin Wayne Williams; brother, Jimmie Roberts.
Survivors: three sons, James Randle (April) Williams Jr., Claxton, Georgia; Joel David (Stacy) Williams of Ellabell, Georgia; and Richard Floyd Williams of Virginia; three sisters, JoAnn (Billy) Gunter, Statesboro, Georgia; Jean (Billy) Parham of Augusta, Georgia; and Pat (Bruce) Gerrick of Waco, Texas; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Bridge Church of Pembroke, Georgia.
Funeral: Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at The Bridge Church of Pembroke, Georgia. Burial: Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Remembrance: The Bridge Church, 745 Mason Road, Pembroke, Georgia 31321.
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(912) 739-3338; www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.

Statesboro Herald, March 20, 2020
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 28, 2020
