STATESBORO, Ga. -- "Big Jim" or "Big Mac," as he was affectionately called, slipped quietly away with the two women he loved the most by his side, his former wife, B.J. Scott of Brooklet, Ga.; and his daughter, Chantel McDaniel of Aviano, Italy.
James was born in Atlanta and was the son of the late Mary Jane and James Richard McDaniel. He graduated from O'Keefe High School in Atlanta and joined the U.S. Navy. Following 30 years of military service, he retired as an MCPO.
Big Mac continued his career, "double-dipping" as a civil servant and teacher to military personnel in Asia, Guam, California and Hawaii.
Upon his second retirement, he returned to California, bought a motor home and traveled around the states before settling down in Statesboro, Ga.
Mac was a quiet man who loved spending time alone. He was an avid golfer and a magnificent dancer who never missed a beat on the dance floor.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his daughter and his former wife, one sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Ken Austin of Texas; and one brother, Chuck Cullum of Florida. Also surviving are his very dear friends, Harry and Lisa Wachniak, and their children, Andrew and Lindsey Wachniak, all of Statesboro.
Military honors will be presented on Friday, May 24, at 4 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. A visitation will follow until 6 p.m.
Statesboro Herald, May 23, 2019
